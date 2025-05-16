SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

