Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,918 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at $7,545,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 383,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 74,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 33,276 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $55.27 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.54.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.77 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

In other Stepan news, Director Susan Lewis acquired 500 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,452.88. The trade was a 35.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

