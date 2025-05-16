Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 5,196 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,389,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,812,000 after acquiring an additional 489,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,829,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,304 shares during the period. Haven Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5,310.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 783,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 769,479 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,658,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,014 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.07 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.