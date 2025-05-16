Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after acquiring an additional 130,144 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $586.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,546.24. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

