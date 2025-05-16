Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blend Labs were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.29. Blend Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

