Stifel Financial Corp Buys 355 Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

Shares of DKL opened at $40.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 148.49%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

