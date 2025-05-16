Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,957 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Barclays PLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 364.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 210,533 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBRG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citizens Jmp upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

