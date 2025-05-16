Stifel Financial Corp Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Everi were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Trans Canada Capital Inc. bought a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.22 million. Everi had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,615.20. This represents a 8.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

