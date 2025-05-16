Stifel Financial Corp Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MQY. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

