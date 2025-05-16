Stifel Financial Corp Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,156 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AGQI opened at $14.70 on Friday. First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Active Global Quality Income ETF -VIII- (AGQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally listed dividend-paying equities selected using fundamental analysis. The fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital appreciation AGQI was launched on Sep 24, 2015 and is issued by First Trust.

