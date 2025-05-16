Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $103,000 Investment in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SILV opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

