Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 1,255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Angi by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $245.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.73 million. Angi had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Angi from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

