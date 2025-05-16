Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $16,297,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $7,983,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Knowles by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 355,401 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 418,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,494 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Knowles from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Knowles stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

