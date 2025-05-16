Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kyverna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kyverna Therapeutics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KYTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYTX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $17.06.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.