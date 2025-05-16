Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PGC stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $514.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.07 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,453.73. This represents a 31.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $179,627.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,179.68. This trade represents a 4.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,650. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

