Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNOM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

GNOM stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.34. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $45.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.