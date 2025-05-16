Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,680 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 120,393.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 729,584 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,023,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 658,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $15.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.16% and a negative return on equity of 174.93%.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

