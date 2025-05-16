Stifel Financial Corp Sells 10,116 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,116 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Tobam increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

