Stifel Financial Corp Sells 11,105 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

BGFV stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods ( NASDAQ:BGFV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $175.65 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

See Also

