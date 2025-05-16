Stifel Financial Corp Takes $153,000 Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

CIFR stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 2.61. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $48.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIFR. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.03.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

