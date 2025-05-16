Stifel Financial Corp Takes $172,000 Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 205,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 0.78. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $79.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 403.57%.

Insider Transactions at TFS Financial

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $288,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,523.92. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin B. Stefanski sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $47,212.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,766 shares in the company, valued at $441,358.02. The trade was a 9.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,067 shares of company stock worth $2,404,606 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.