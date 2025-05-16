Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get iShares USD Green Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGRN. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRN opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $48.54.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1692 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.