Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BGRN. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BGRN opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.14 and a 12 month high of $48.54.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares USD Green Bond ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares USD Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.