Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,146 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in National Vision were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Boston Partners bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in National Vision by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,308,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,459 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,605,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 991,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of National Vision by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 185,300 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Trading Down 0.2%

EYE opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96.

Insider Activity at National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,375. The trade was a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EYE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Get Our Latest Report on National Vision

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.