Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Advanced Micro Devices Call Options (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 705,155 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 563,773 call options.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Argus set a $160.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Melius lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Dbs Bank lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,079,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,224,840,000 after purchasing an additional 835,413 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,193,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AMD opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a PE ratio of 116.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.