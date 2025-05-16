StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 18.29. The company has a market cap of $80.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Hennessy Advisors has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.29%.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,699.81. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 18,575 shares of company stock worth $201,709 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNNA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

