Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Stock Price Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Get Sydbank A/S alerts:

Sydbank A/S Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

Sydbank A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7771 dividend. This is an increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

About Sydbank A/S

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.