Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

TTWO stock opened at $232.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

