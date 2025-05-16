Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Tectonic Therapeutic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 1,008.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the fourth quarter worth about $5,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $54,877.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,317,276 shares in the company, valued at $63,722,993.76. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 100,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,714 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tectonic Therapeutic from $51.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TECX opened at $20.69 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $386.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.44.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

