Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Trading Down 13.9% – Time to Sell?

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Tefron Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.09.

About Tefron

(Get Free Report)

Tefron Ltd. engages in the design, development, production, marketing, and sale of intimate apparel and activewear, and leisurewear worldwide. The company through Brands and Retail segments. It offers women’s intimate, and active and lounge wear; and men’s underwear, activewear, and baselayer products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.