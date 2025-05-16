Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Telefónica stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefónica will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 293.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

