Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Get Terex alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terex

Terex Trading Down 0.1%

TEX stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. Terex’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.