The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $201.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $203.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

NYSE:BA opened at $206.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.18. Boeing has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,263 shares of company stock worth $1,950,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

