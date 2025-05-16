The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,547 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,340,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,339,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 676,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,902,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,369,000 after acquiring an additional 349,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.87. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.35.

Insider Activity

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $52,606.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,210.12. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,293.28. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,662 shares of company stock valued at $527,326 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

