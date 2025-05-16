The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,569 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,720,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,964,000 after purchasing an additional 763,631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,427,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,991,000 after purchasing an additional 575,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after acquiring an additional 101,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,541,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after acquiring an additional 367,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 216,921 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

About Talos Energy

(Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.