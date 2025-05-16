The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,653 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Western Union worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 662.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

