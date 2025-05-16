Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 368,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,005 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 116,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $106.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $101.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.