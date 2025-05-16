Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 11,237 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) by 248.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 29,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $37,297.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,540.22. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. Benchmark raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Macquarie decreased their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.46.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

