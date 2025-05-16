Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires New Stake in ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Get ECARX alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ECARX during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ECARX during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ECARX in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.20 price objective for the company.

ECARX Stock Performance

Shares of ECX opened at $1.49 on Friday. ECARX Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ECARX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.