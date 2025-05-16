Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires Shares of 811 Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $208.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.55. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,794.30. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STRT

About Strattec Security

(Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.