Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,469,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 44,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $89.43 on Friday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.82. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

