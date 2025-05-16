Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 426,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TechTarget by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 68,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

TechTarget Price Performance

TTGT stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $35.11.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

