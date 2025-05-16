Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 168.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Braze were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Braze alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,464,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,479,000 after buying an additional 1,476,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,309,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,711,000 after acquiring an additional 500,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Braze by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,963,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Braze by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $62,837,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,167 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $129,093.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 248,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,713,989.02. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,545.84. The trade was a 4.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Braze stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRZE

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.