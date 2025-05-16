Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $157.86 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 142.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,552 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,223 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,758 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,500,000. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 194,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 58,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

