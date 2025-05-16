Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lineage were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lineage alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Lineage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lineage by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage in the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Lineage by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Lineage Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LINE opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a PE ratio of -14.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.05 and a 12-month high of $89.85.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

Lineage ( NASDAQ:LINE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Lineage had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Lineage’s payout ratio is -65.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lineage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $503,125.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. This represents a 70.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste bought 24,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,666,159. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LINE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.