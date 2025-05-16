Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $28,000 Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 61,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,801 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LSB Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LSB Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.65 million, a PE ratio of -34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $143.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.79 million. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXU. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on LSB Industries from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

