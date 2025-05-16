Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $32,000 Stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PCB Bancorp were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 299.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:PCB opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $300.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.56.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

