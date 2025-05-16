Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) by 264.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AirSculpt Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIRS. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on AirSculpt Technologies from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.67 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). AirSculpt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $39.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

