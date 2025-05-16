Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 137.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,055,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 558,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 428.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 111,504 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 0.8%

SSP stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $203.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $524.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.04 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

