Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 273.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 47.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $18.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $602.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.48. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $32.27.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

