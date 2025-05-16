Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 11,261 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 717.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 32,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 606.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 497,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.57 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 152.86%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

